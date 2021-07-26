Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,058 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 64,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

