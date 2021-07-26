Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $89.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

