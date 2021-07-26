DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIC. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

DIC opened at €14.91 ($17.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.74. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

