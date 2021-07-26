Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.28 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $580.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

