Diametric Capital LP Takes $444,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $72.32 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -48.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.