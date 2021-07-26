Diametric Capital LP Takes $315,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

