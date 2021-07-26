Diametric Capital LP Sells 5,310 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

TWTR opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

