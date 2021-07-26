Diametric Capital LP Sells 2,097 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.