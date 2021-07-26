Diametric Capital LP Sells 18,586 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.44 on Monday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

