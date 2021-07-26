Diametric Capital LP Has $97,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in DHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

