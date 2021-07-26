Diametric Capital LP Has $312,000 Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,524 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $83,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $8,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

