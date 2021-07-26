Diametric Capital LP Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,524 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

