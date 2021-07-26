DIA (DIA) Trading Up 26.4% This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $56.81 million and $26.13 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

