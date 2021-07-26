Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.06 ($71.84).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

FRA DPW traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, reaching €59.37 ($69.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,964 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

