Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.