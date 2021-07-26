DeHive Achieves Market Cap of $472,837.33 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $472,837.33 and approximately $544,823.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,041 coins and its circulating supply is 833,532 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

