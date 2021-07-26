Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

