Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,075 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,410. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

