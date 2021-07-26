Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,352 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $291.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $190.34 and a 1-year high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.