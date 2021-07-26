DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $73.56 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

