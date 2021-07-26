D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,208 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVMK by 136.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SVMK by 37.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

