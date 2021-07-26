D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 95,123 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.03% of Innoviva worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 60.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.