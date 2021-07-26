D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 377,117 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,117 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Cars.com worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after buying an additional 990,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $843.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

