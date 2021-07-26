D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,111 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.76 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

