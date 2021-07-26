D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $14.85 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCAHU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.