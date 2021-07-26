CyberAgent (CYAGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyberAgent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

