CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.