CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $113,630.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.