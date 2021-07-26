Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 247,752 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTOS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

