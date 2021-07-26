CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $264,457.80

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $264,457.80 and approximately $4,527.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $34.72 or 0.00090350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.