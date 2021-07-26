Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 107,215 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,215 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Fairholme Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,062,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

