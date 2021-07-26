Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $264.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.25. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 371.84, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

