Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,886 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 565.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $200.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.