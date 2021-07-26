Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 824.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE CUK opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.