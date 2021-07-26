Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2,661.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

