CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,515 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,000. Target accounts for 2.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.32. The company had a trading volume of 112,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21. Target Co. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $261.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

