CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

