CSM Advisors LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.97. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,123. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

