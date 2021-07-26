CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,543 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

