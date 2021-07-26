CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,690 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,693. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

