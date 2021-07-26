CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,006. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

