CryptEx Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12,373.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00047126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.53 or 0.99889331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009553 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

