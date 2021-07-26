Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

