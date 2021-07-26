CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $268.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

