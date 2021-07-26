Critical Review: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) vs. FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Owlet and FARO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.75%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Owlet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.43 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -161.24

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies 4.07% -1.86% -1.28%

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Owlet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

