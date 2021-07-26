Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

