Credit Suisse Group Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $88.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

