Credit Suisse Group Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

