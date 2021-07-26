Credit Suisse Group Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

