Credit Suisse Group Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $24.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SLM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

